Featuring the classic lines of the Orient Express, an old fashioned murder mystery, flapper dresses and a 5000 year old mummy, the latest episode of Doctor Who is perfect for designer Stuart Manning's signature retro style. He explained how he wrapped up Mummy on the Orient Express in a single stunning poster:

"I've really been looking forward to this episode," he said. "Agatha Christie meets Universal Horror is such a brilliant combination of influences. I've based this one on old crime hardback covers, also incorporating some of the art deco-style type of Universal's classic horror posters. It's not every day you get to combine Jazz Age glamour with the looming undead."