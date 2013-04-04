Doctor Who: Matt Smith and Jenna-Louise Coleman introduce The Rings of Akhaten – video
"It's epic and huge and moving and heartbreaking and funny" says the new companion, of her first experience travelling with The Doctor
Wondering what to expect from next Saturday’s Doctor Who adventure The Rings of Akhaten? “It’s epic and huge and moving and heartbreaking and funny and kind of just big – it’s a big episode,” says Jenna-Louise Coleman in a new video trailer for the episode.
It’s also Clara's first experience of what life will be like travelling with the Time Lord, following last week’s modern-day terrestrial thriller. “We go back into space and time and the future and get all alien on this,” explains Matt Smith.
And there are numerous glimpses of the aliens in question, too, from the enigmatic Vigil to the fearsome Mummy. See for yourself below...
Doctor Who: The Rings of Akhaten is on BBC1 on Saturday at 6:15pm