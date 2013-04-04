Wondering what to expect from next Saturday’s Doctor Who adventure The Rings of Akhaten? “It’s epic and huge and moving and heartbreaking and funny and kind of just big – it’s a big episode,” says Jenna-Louise Coleman in a new video trailer for the episode.

It’s also Clara's first experience of what life will be like travelling with the Time Lord, following last week’s modern-day terrestrial thriller. “We go back into space and time and the future and get all alien on this,” explains Matt Smith.