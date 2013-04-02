Want to see David Tennant returning to the Doctor Who fold just in time for the show’s 50th anniversary?

In these pictures, Tennant – who played the tenth incarnation of the Time Lord – is seen at the script read-through with current series stars Matt Smith and Jenna-Louise Coleman. Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page can also be seen as having joined the guest cast for the birthday episode – the 35-year-old being the latest signing following the announcement of John Hurt and returnee Billie Piper at the weekend.