Doctor Who: Matt Smith and David Tennant at 50th anniversary read-through - pictures
New images released also show Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page joining Jenna-Louise Coleman and the cast for the birthday episode
Want to see David Tennant returning to the Doctor Who fold just in time for the show’s 50th anniversary?
In these pictures, Tennant – who played the tenth incarnation of the Time Lord – is seen at the script read-through with current series stars Matt Smith and Jenna-Louise Coleman. Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page can also be seen as having joined the guest cast for the birthday episode – the 35-year-old being the latest signing following the announcement of John Hurt and returnee Billie Piper at the weekend.
Matt Smith recently told Radio Times: “It will be everything that it needs to be, the anniversary. And in November there will be a right old party.” But for fans, for whom this is the first sighting of Tennant back in harness since his departure in 2010, the celebrations will have already started.
Filming on the 50th anniversary episode beings this week, while the current series of Doctor Who continues on Saturday at 6.15pm on BBC1.