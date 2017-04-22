Peter Capaldi made his way down to the Science Museum to join the crowds gathering for one of 400 worldwife protests, aimed at recognising scientific progress, raising awareness of scientific discovery, and defending scientific integrity.

"At a time when fake news is rife and independent experts face challenges in getting their message heard, the March for Science is a celebration of the vital role that science plays in each of our lives and the need to respect and encourage research that gives us insight into the world" the protest's official website reads.

Capaldi, who will bow out as The Doctor at the end of this year, made quite a few people’s days with his surprise appearance.

The actor also signed his support for the movement…

… on behalf of The Thick of It’s Malcolm Tucker apparently.

He'd better hop into that Tardis to make it back in time for tonight's episode of Doctor Who.