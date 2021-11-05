Should Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill and John Bishop stay on after Jodie Whittaker leaves?

With Jodie Whittaker set to step down from Doctor Who in 2022, and Russell T Davies returning to replace the outgoing Chris Chibnall as showrunner, it’s going to be all-change in the TARDIS in the very near future.

But one thing that thus far remains unclear is the fate of the Thirteenth Doctor’s companions: Yaz and Dan.

Yaz, played by Mandip Gill, has been at the Doctor’s side for Whittaker’s entire stint on the show, having made her first appearance in series 11 opener The Woman Who Fell to Earth, while John Bishop’s Dan only made his Doctor Who debut in last Sunday’s first episode of series 13.

Both stars themselves have been coy about their future – with Bishop telling RadioTimes.com that “I genuinely don’t know” and Gill adding that she would “never say never” to returning.

But what do the fans think? Should Yaz and Dan remain in the TARDIS to help usher in a new era of the show, or would it be better to opt for a complete reset when Davies takes the reins?

Often the arrival of a new Doctor is accompanied by a change of companions, but that’s not always the case – Billie Piper notably stayed on as Rose following the regeneration of Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor into David Tennant’s incarnation.

Alternatively, perhaps you think one of them should stay and one of them should leave. Has Dan done enough in his first appearance to convince you he’s worth sticking around? Or are you too attached to say goodbye to Yaz after three years on the show?

If you have a strong opinion one way or another, you can choose from four options in our poll below, and we’ll reveal the results in due course.

Two of the Doctor’s previous companions, Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) exited the series after this year’s New Year’s Day special, having each been part of the show for two years, but Yaz opted to stay on for another series.

Meanwhile throughout series 13, the Doctor, Yaz and Dan will be joined by a host of other supporting characters – most prominently including Jacob Anderson as space-traveller Vinder.

Doctor Who: Flux continues with the second of its six episodes this Sunday, with viewers set to learn more about the catastrophic storm that threatens the existence of the entire universe.

Doctor Who airs on BBC One on Sundays.