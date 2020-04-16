Whether it's on your phone or a camera, Homemade Who is inviting fans to don their rainbow T-shirts, trench coats, and tin foil hats, and act out a moment from the show’s modern era (2005 onwards) to celebrate the 15 anniversary of the sci-fi show's revival.

A fan's recreation of Victory of the Daleks (courtesy of Homemade Who)

"In the true spirit of Doctor Who, this is all about old-school creativity and imagination using whatever you can find at home," the Homemade Who website reads.

All the videos will be collated for a compilation video that will be released sometime during May, while the best entry will also win a themed prize.

More like this

Videos should be 5-30 seconds long, with no text/titles or music overlaid, and sent to video@homemadewho.com . If you're filming on your phone, film in landscape (not portrait!). The deadline for entries is midnight on Thursday 30th April 2020.

Advertisement

Looking for more sci-fi recommendations? Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.