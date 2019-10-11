The Doctor Who special effects team, Millennium FX, will be on hand alongside museum scientists to explain more about the universe — and how science fiction plugs the gaps of the unknown and helps captures people's imagination.

"Doctor Who, the longest-running science fiction television series, has been building adventure around space, aliens and time travel since 1963," reads the museum's event synopsis. "Find out about the real-world science that inspires the creators of stories like those seen in Doctor Who."

Guests mingle beneath a blue whale skeleton on display at the Natural History Museum in London (Getty)

The event, Doctor Who: Science in Fiction, is free and non-ticketed, and takes place at the Natural History Museum, London, on Friday 25th October from 6-10pm. Find out more here.

For fans eagerly anticipating Doctor Who's return to our screens, the BBC has previously announced that series 12 won’t air until 2020, meaning there’ll be at least a year gap between the New Year’s Day special and any future episodes.