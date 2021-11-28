John Bishop jokingly rants “I’m not Bradley Walsh!” in Doctor Who quiz

The stars of Doctor Who took on the show’s emoji quiz ahead of tonight’s penultimate episode, with John Bishop playfully teasing Mandip Gill after she fails to guess his character correctly.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Flux’s Jodie Whittaker, who plays the Doctor, competed against Gill (Yaz) and Bishop (Dan) in a challenge where they each had to guess a word or character associated with the show from a line of emojis.

While all three managed to end the game with a score of five, Bishop feigned offence when Gill guessed the emojis of a man, a football and a red scarf were referring to Graham O’Brien – the Doctor’s companion from series 11 and 12 played by Bradley Walsh.

When the answer was revealed to be Bishop’s character Dan Lewis, the comedian said: “Oh no! That’s what I’ve lived with all the way through this.”

"♟🙅‍♂️🚫 👍👨‍🦳👍🚌‼️"

Can you translate this emoji sentence? Watch the #DoctorWhoFlux cast take the challenge and @JohnBishop100 might give you a clue! pic.twitter.com/X5040PPwsA — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) November 28, 2021

He continued: “It’s always been about Bradley! Everything’s about Bradley! Everything’s about Graham! Look at that – man, football, scarf. She ends up with Graham!

“It’s Dan – DAN! That’s me, I’ve been here all year. I’m not Bradley Walsh!” he shouted.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The next episode of Doctor Who: Flux, titled Survivors of the Flux, airs tonight on BBC One, with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan facing perilous journeys and insurmountable obstacles in their quest for survival.

The official plot synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “As the forces of evil mass, the Doctor, Yaz and Dan face perilous journeys and seemingly insurmountable obstacles in their quest for survival.”

Advertisement

The ongoing series, which will be Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall’s last with Doctor Who, is the show’s first to follow a single story over the course of six episodes.

Doctor Who: Flux airs tonight at 6:25pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.