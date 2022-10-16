At a recent press screening for the upcoming centenary episode, Whittaker revealed that in her haste to keep a reminder of her time in the TARDIS, she ended up breaking it before realising filming wasn't over yet.

Doctor Who fans don't have much longer to wait for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor to land on screens. The episode will mark the last time Jodie Whittaker dons the longcoat, and she's "still crying" about it.

"So when me and Mandip [Gill] wrapped on the TARDIS, we heard, 'That's a wrap on the TARDIS' so we went all out," Whittaker explained. "We were yanking stuff out. When the TARDIS flies, there's a mini TARDIS that spins that has a light inside – I snapped it off."

Jodie Whittaker in The Power of the Doctor. BBC

But as it turned out, the pair heard wrong. Whittaker continued: "Then [we found out] it wasn't a wrap on the TARDIS, it was a wrap on us in the TARDIS, so we were going in for pick-ups and we were like, 'Um... awkward, you're going to have to shoot around that!'"

As well as the bits she managed to grab from the TARDIS, Whittaker revealed what other keepsakes she has from the set of Doctor Who.

She said: "I've got my costume and I've definitely got my sonic. I nicked quite a few things early on, random things. I've got quite a bit of furniture. When we wrapped on a set, I'd be like, 'Is anyone using that chair? I love that chair!' so I've got loads. I'm a right hoarder."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on Sunday 23rd October at 7:30pm for The Power of the Doctor. The show is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or visit our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.