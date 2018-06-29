“I couldn’t imagine it ever happening,” Ford admitted in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine. “It would never have occurred to me unless someone had suggested it.”

However, following Whittaker’s first appearance in the series last December (where she regenerated from Peter Capaldi’s Doctor) Ford says she finds the concept much easier to picture.

“Jodie’s got a very strong presence,” she said. “I saw the moment she arrived and I’ve been thinking about it quite a lot.

“I really would like to meet her,” she added. "Wouldn’t it be fun?! What would I say to her? ‘Hello Grandma!’”

Now that’s a reunion we’d be up for seeing on screen.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Autumn