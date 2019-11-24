It’s a bit James Bond, it’s a bit Eleventh Doctor (bow ties ARE cool) – and it’s safe to say that it’s had a bit of a reaction from the fans.

Aside from the James Bond connection – the costume appears to be used for the series' opening spy-themed adventure, and at one stage the Doctor introduces herself in 007's traditional style – many fans also noted the connection with Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor, whose love of a bow tie (and period of wearing a similar-ish coat in 2012) seems to have passed through to his later self.

That, or it's a coincidence - David Tennant's Doctor wore a tuxedo as well - but hey, the fans liked it!

More like this

Overall then, this new look for Thirteen is a hit. But is it...TOO much of a hit?

You see, many fans on Twitter are already declaring that they actually much prefer this costume to Whittaker's usual look (provided below for reference), noting their hopes that the Doctor might attempt to break out the formalwear more often from hereon out.

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC Pictures)

In other words, yes, they want this to be Jodie Whittaker's full-time costume. Awkward.

Sadly for these fans, the tux doesn't last long - in later scenes of the trailer she's back in her normal outfit - but as Whittaker's Who look evolves, we're sure that there'll be plenty of exciting one-off costumes for fans to enjoy alongside her usual look.

And in any case, it does look like we'll get to enjoy THIS tuxedo look for an episode or two. More would just be a bit greedy, wouldn't it?

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in early 2020