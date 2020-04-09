"From one doctor on behalf of every doctor, nurse, carer and frontline worker, please remember these important rules," she says in the short clip.

"Stay at home. Only go outside for food, health reasons or work, if your work definitely can't be done from home.

"Stay two metres/six feet away from other people. Wash your hands, anyone can spread the virus. Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives. You've got this."

Of course, this isn’t the first time The Doctor has offered some words of wisdom during lockdown. Last month she recorded a special message to fans of the BBC show, assuring them “darkness never prevails”.

“Look out for each other. You won’t be the only one worried. Talking will help, sharing will help,” she said. “Look out for your friends, your neighbours, people you hardly know. And family. Because in the end, we’re all family.”

Throughout the pandemic, Doctor Who has been a source of comfort for sci-fi fanatics, with former showrunner Steven Moffat recently telling RadioTimes.com the drama offers the perfect escapism: “It’s a world of certainties where kindness and tolerance always work out.”

While stars of the show – including ex Who lead Matt Smith and guest star Bill Nighy – have led watchalongs of classic episodes from recent series, writers of the show have also created new videos, prequels and short pieces of prose for fans in lockdown.

RadioTimes.com also hosted a watchalong of Who spin-off Torchwood, followed by a live Q&A with cast members John Barrowman and Naoko Mori.

