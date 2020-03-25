"One, remember, you will get through this and things will be alright, even if they look uncertain. Even if you’re worried, darkness never prevails," she begins.

"Two, tell jokes, even bad ones. Especially bad ones. I am brilliant at bad ones!

"Three. Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday. And I know you were super kind yesterday!

More like this

"Look out for each other. You won’t be the only one worried. Talking will help, sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbours, people you hardly know. And family. Because in the end we’re all family.

"Four – listen to science. And listen to Doctors. Right? They’ve got your back.

"Five – stay strong, stay positive. You’ve got this. And I will see you very soon."

So there you have it – words of wisdom from the Doctor to live by. Combined with fan watch-alongs, virtual conventions and everything else going on within the fandom, it seems safe to say that Doctor Who will be getting a lot of people through this crisis.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021