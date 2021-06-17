Doctor Who fans celebrate Jodie Whittaker on her 39th birthday

Fans of Doctor Who have taken to social media to post well wishes to Jodie Whittaker (AKA the Thirteenth Doctor) on her 39th birthday.

The outpouring of messages follows hot on the heels of widespread speculation that Jodie Whittaker will leave Doctor Who after the upcoming thirteenth season and two more specials.

A report from The Mirror claimed that Whittaker’s regeneration would take place next year, before the 14th Doctor takes over.

Viewers have now taken the opportunity to praise Whittaker (the first woman to play the Doctor) for ushering in a “modern era” for the beloved and long running sci-fi series.

Happy birthday to the actress that has reignited my love for the modern era. Jodies era is one of my favourite eras of the show and its all down to her brilliant performance! #DoctorWho #jodiewhittaker #jodieourdoctor https://t.co/XWy6T6T1ze — Jack Ventress (@jack_ventress) June 17, 2021

One fan thanked the Broadchurch actress, stating that her performance helped them to “love a show” they had been previously “a little bit scared of for so long”.

Happy Birthday Jodie Whittaker, the incredible actress who got me to watch and love a show I'd been a little bit scared of for so long, and consequently meet some amazing people are reignite an old hobby 💜🌈 #JodieWhittaker pic.twitter.com/oqRzpDDcLz — El ☀ (@emmyphant_) June 17, 2021

Writing on Twitter, one fan credited Whittaker for teaching their niece that “girls can be heroes too”.

Happy birthday Jodie Whittaker! Not only my Doctor but my niece's as well. Thanks for bring us so much joy and for teaching her girls can be heroes too. #JodieOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/vhvj78eNCb — Uh-Oh (@verythirstykhan) June 17, 2021

Another viewer wrote, “I absolutely love your Doctor – joyous and happy, but with that hint of danger underneath and that wonderful ‘oh, it’s my nemesis again, how you doing?’ relationship with the master and the feeling of a family with your ‘fam’.”

Happy birthday #JodieWhittaker - I absolutely love your Doctor - joyous and happy, but with that hint of danger underneath and that wonderful ‘oh, it’s my nemesis again, how you doing?’ relationship with the master and the feeling of a family with your ‘fam’ pic.twitter.com/99MKuzjD6H — Michelle Birkby (@michelleeb) June 17, 2021

Earlier this week, Doctor Who fans also took to social media to show support for Whittaker amid the exit rumours.

The BBC declined to comment on the report when RadioTimes.com reached out for confirmation, so nothing is set in stone at the moment.

However, it remains possible that Whittaker could have plenty more time in the TARDIS – though fans of the series may just have to wait and see.

