http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mU1w0sTg3Cc?list=UUcOkA2Xmk1valTOWSyKyp4g

And we reckon we do... The female voice says: “I speak to you from the final days of Gallifrey. I am the past you have forgotten. You are the future I will not live to see.”

Pretty cryptic – but surely the words of one of the Doctor’s fellow Time Lords, perhaps speaking from the Time War?

And with that posh accent, we think it could only be one person – Romana, a former companion to Tom Baker’s fourth Doctor and a fellow Time Lord/Lady, as played by Lalla Ward in her second incarnation.

Still not convinced? Listen to this clip of Ward from last year and see if you agree with us.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPyv2UzVsuU

The Doctor Who Experience re-opens in Cardiff Bay on the 24th October