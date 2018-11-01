Sales of striped t-shirts and yellow braces must have gone through the roof this October – because Doctor Who fans have embraced Jodie Whittaker's outfit as a brilliant Halloween costume.

Trick-or-treaters and partygoers fired up their sonic screwdrivers and tracked down pairs of blue trousers to take on the role of the Thirteenth Doctor.

Judging by social media, there was a lot of Halloween love for the new Doctor Who costume.

Take a look at some of our favourites below.

