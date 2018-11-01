Jodie Whittaker's new Doctor Who costume inspired so many brilliant fans this Halloween
Men, women, children, adults – everyone embraced the spirit of the Thirteenth Doctor this year
Published: Thursday, 1 November 2018 at 0:06 pm
Sales of striped t-shirts and yellow braces must have gone through the roof this October – because Doctor Who fans have embraced Jodie Whittaker's outfit as a brilliant Halloween costume.
Trick-or-treaters and partygoers fired up their sonic screwdrivers and tracked down pairs of blue trousers to take on the role of the Thirteenth Doctor.
Judging by social media, there was a lot of Halloween love for the new Doctor Who costume.
Take a look at some of our favourites below.
