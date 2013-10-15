Turn Left ★★★★★
The Doctor is dead, Rose returns and Donna is tested to the limit
Story 197
Series 4 – Episode 11
First UK transmission
Saturday 21 June 2008
Cast
The Doctor – David Tennant
Donna Noble – Catherine Tate
More like this
Rose Tyler – Billie Piper
Wilfred Mott – Bernard Cribbins
Sylvia Noble – Jacqueline King
Rocco Colasanto – Joseph Long
Capt. Magambo – Noma Dumezweni
Fortune Teller – Chipo Chung
Mooky Kahari – Marcia Lecky
Veena Brady – Suzann McLean
Alice Coltrane – Natalie Walter
Man in Pub – Neil Clench
UNIT Soldier – Clive Standen
Jival Chowdry – Bhasker Patel
Reporter – Catherine York
Morgenstern – Ben Righton
Spanish maid – Loraine Velez
Studio news reader – Jason Mohammad
Housing officer – Sanchia McCormack
Soldiers – Lawrence Stevenson, Paul Richard Biggin
Woman in doorway – Terri-Ann Brumby
Trinity Wells – Lachele Carl
Crew
Writer – Russell T Davies
Director – Graeme Harper
Producer – Susie Liggat
Designer – Edward Thomas
Music – Murray Gold
Executive producers – Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner and Phil Collinson
The Doctor is dead, the Earth descends into chaos and all because Donna’s life took a different turn some time in her past. Russell T Davies’s clever alternative timeline elicits an electrifying performance from Catherine Tate, as Rose breaks through from her parallel universe to tell Donna, “You’re gonna die.”