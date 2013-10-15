Cast

The Doctor – David Tennant

Donna Noble – Catherine Tate

Rose Tyler – Billie Piper

Wilfred Mott – Bernard Cribbins

Sylvia Noble – Jacqueline King

Rocco Colasanto – Joseph Long

Capt. Magambo – Noma Dumezweni

Fortune Teller – Chipo Chung

Mooky Kahari – Marcia Lecky

Veena Brady – Suzann McLean

Alice Coltrane – Natalie Walter

Man in Pub – Neil Clench

UNIT Soldier – Clive Standen

Jival Chowdry – Bhasker Patel

Reporter – Catherine York

Morgenstern – Ben Righton

Spanish maid – Loraine Velez

Studio news reader – Jason Mohammad

Housing officer – Sanchia McCormack

Soldiers – Lawrence Stevenson, Paul Richard Biggin

Woman in doorway – Terri-Ann Brumby

Trinity Wells – Lachele Carl

Crew

Writer – Russell T Davies

Director – Graeme Harper

Producer – Susie Liggat

Designer – Edward Thomas

Music – Murray Gold

Executive producers – Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner and Phil Collinson

The Doctor is dead, the Earth descends into chaos and all because Donna’s life took a different turn some time in her past. Russell T Davies’s clever alternative timeline elicits an electrifying performance from Catherine Tate, as Rose breaks through from her parallel universe to tell Donna, “You’re gonna die.”