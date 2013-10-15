Silence in the Library/Forest of the Dead ★★★★★
Chilling two-part introduction to the enigmatic River Song (Alex Kingston)
Story 195
Series 4 – Episodes 8 & 9
First UK transmission
Saturday 31 May 2008
Saturday 7 June 2008
Cast
The Doctor – David Tennant
Donna Noble – Catherine Tate
Professor River Song – Alex Kingston
Dr Moon – Colin Salmon
The Girl – Eve Newton
Dad – Mark Dexter
Node 1 – Sarah Niles
Node 2 – Joshua Dallas
Anita – Jessika Williams
Strackman Lux – Steve Pemberton
Miss Evangelista – Talulah Riley
Other Dave – O-T Fagbenle
Proper Dave – Harry Peacock
Lee – Jason Pitt
Ella – Eloise Rakic-Platt
Joshua – Alex Midwood
Man – Jonathan Reuben
Crew
Writer – Steven Moffat
Director – Euros Lyn
Producer – Phil Collinson
Designer – Edward Thomas
Music – Murray Gold
Executive producers – Russell T Davies and Julie Gardner
Reams of brilliant ideas dovetail here: a library planet; data ghosts; flesh-eating shadows called Vashta Nerada; a child’s virtual-reality world that has “saved” people digitally; the need to resist spoilers… Plus, the Doctor is startled by Professor River Song (Alex Kingston), a future love he has yet to meet but who knows a good deal about him, including his real name.