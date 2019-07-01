We've all been there, right?

The words Bad Wolf have since turned up scrawled across a nightclub poster in the 1980s, around Rose's council estate and graffitied on the Tardis itself. They've given a TV channel its name in the year 200,000, and even appeared in other languages: in Welsh – Blaidd Drwg – as the name of a Cardiff power station, and in German –Schlechter Wolf – painted on the side of a missile on a collision course with a spaceship.

And now Bad Wolf has only gone and turned up at Glastonbury, scrawled on a piece of goth rockers The Cure's equipment as they headlined the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

The Cure at Glastonbury

But is this really just another place that Rose Tyler disseminated the name Bad Wolf, or could there be another explanation?

In this case, it looks like the latter because Cure bass player Simon Gallup is apparently a big Doctor Who fan and likes to plaster quotes and messages from the show all over his equipment.

Take a look at the post below for instance to spot Eleventh Doctor quotes "the Angels have the phone box" and "come along Pond", as well as the series-six episode title A Good Man Goes To War, on Gallup's guitars.

So, sadly, it looks like Rose Tyler didn't send this particular message. Then again, a Doctor Who fan got to headline Glastonbury – and that should be an inspiration to geeks everywhere.