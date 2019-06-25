Recently, Martha Jones star Freema Agyeman was the latest to hint at her willingness to be approached, telling Digital Spy that she’d at least like to have a try at one of Big Finish’s audio dramas – but which other recent Who stars would you like to see back at the Doctor’s side?

Which companion or recurring star deserves their place back in the Tardis, and who would you most like to see make their triumphant return?



Vote in our poll above, and who knows what might happen? When it comes to the Doctor, sometimes the way forward is back in the past.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020