“There is a wealth of unofficial fan-created content online," said Alastair McHarrie, Licensing Director of Japanese gift company Sanrio. "We wanted to give something back to these supporters so we’ve created the first official Hargreaves mash-up. Who better to partner with than another classic British property, Doctor Who. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The books are a collaboration between Sanrio, BBC Worldwide and Penguin Random House publishing and are expected to "delight fans of all ages".

The first four books, featuring takes on William Hartnell's First Doctor, Tom Baker's Fourth, Matt Smith's Eleventh and Peter Capaldi's incumbent Twelfth incarnation, will be available in Spring 2017.