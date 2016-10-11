Doctor Who gets the Mr Men treatment in series of 12 BBC books
Fan-created mash-ups of the Roger Hargreaves characters inspired the new takes on the Time Lords' incarnations
Two well-loved perennial British favourites, Doctor Who and the Mr Men, are coming together in an official mash-up inspired by online fan art.
The 12 incarnations of the Time Lord have each been given a makeover in the style of Roger Hargreaves' famous children's characters, illustrated and written by his son Adam Hargreaves, and are said to combine "the iconic storytelling of Doctor Who" with the Mr Men's "whimsical humour and design".
“There is a wealth of unofficial fan-created content online," said Alastair McHarrie, Licensing Director of Japanese gift company Sanrio. "We wanted to give something back to these supporters so we’ve created the first official Hargreaves mash-up. Who better to partner with than another classic British property, Doctor Who. We couldn’t be more excited.”
The books are a collaboration between Sanrio, BBC Worldwide and Penguin Random House publishing and are expected to "delight fans of all ages".
The first four books, featuring takes on William Hartnell's First Doctor, Tom Baker's Fourth, Matt Smith's Eleventh and Peter Capaldi's incumbent Twelfth incarnation, will be available in Spring 2017.