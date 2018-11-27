Fortunately, Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor managed to foil the plot just in time, seeing the robots blow themselves up rather than explode any humans – well, except for one evil cleaner/industrial terrorist.

However, this turn hasn’t stopped fans from seeing bubble wrap as – like The Doctor said – “sheets of tiny little bombs”…

Of course, this wasn't the first time Doctor Who made fans look at bubble wrap in a whole new way...

Fortunately, it looks like The Doctor, Graham, Ryan and Yaz will be back to cross paths with King James I in next week's The Witchfinders story. Well, presuming they resist the urge to pop the sheet of explosive bubble wrap left on the Tardis floor at the end of the episode...

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 at 6:30pm on Sunday

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 19 November 2018