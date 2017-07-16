So, how did fans react to the unveiling? Well, it marked the end of a long day for Whovians...

Firstly, fans had to sit through an ENTIRE tennis match to find who’d be taking control of the Tardis.

And the tennis couldn’t even distract fans from the impending announcement as cameras kept cutting to former Doctor David Tennant in the crowd.

Many were begging for the final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic to be over as soon as possible…

Just patiently waiting for #Wimbledon to end so we can find out about the next #DoctorWho ! #DoctorWho13 (gif from #Angel s1) pic.twitter.com/t1b5n71UmG — Tricia Grace (@sapphiremoon01) July 16, 2017

While other fans kept their mind occupied imagining how the unveiling would go down...

Finally, Federer won the match and fans were glued to screens...

And waited...

And then it happened. Over 35 minutes after Federer won the match, the BBC dropped a video of a hooded character walking through the woods, Tardis key materialising in their hands...

The Whoniverse then gave out a collective cheer of "yes! It's a woman!"

And better still, it's Whittaker, an actress the Twitterverse greeted with high praise...

Jodie Whittaker is a fantastic actress. I'll be interested to see her take on #DoctorWho. Man? Woman? None of that matters. #Doctor13 — Sara (@sara_kath) July 16, 2017

Next episode can't come soon enough.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas