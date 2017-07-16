Although some fans aren’t quite ready to see Capaldi leave the Tardis for good.

However, the announcement caused havoc among hardy Whovians, with many arguing the new Doctor wouldn’t be the 13th. Remember, some count John Hurt’s War Doctor as the 9th version of the Time Lord and David Tennant as both the 11th and 12th Doctor (he regenerated into himself during the events of Journey's End). That means the new Doctor would be the 15th incarnation.

But technicalities aside, many see the timing of the announcement a strong clue who’s the next Time Lord in-waiting...

Is it Andy Murray? ;) https://t.co/hSbTF0TcNg — kate goodacre (@not_catherine) July 14, 2017

Many are hoping a woman will finally lead the sci-fi stalwart…

Others have their own, shall we say, left field opinions on who should take over…

Yet most will be happy whoever is the next head actor of Who…

After all, tomorrow we'll have a new star wielding the sonic screwdriver and piloting the Tardis to even more adventures. And that can only be a good thing.