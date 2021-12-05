Doctor Who unveils title and synopsis for “action-packed” New Year’s Day special
Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon co-star with the regular TARDIS team when the Daleks come to call..
Published:
Doctor Who: Flux might be over, but the adventure continues on New Year’s Day for the TARDIS team – and for the first time, the BBC has now revealed the title, full synopsis and some first-look images for the upcoming Doctor Who festive special, which is described as an “action-packed spectacular.”
Officially confirmed to be titled Eve of the Daleks, the New Year’s Day special will star Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon alongside regular cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Josh Bishop. Sadly, none of them seem to be playing a character called Eve – though the Daleks of the title are definitely out in force and causing havoc.
“We all need a little romance in our lives around New Year. Less so, Daleks,” Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a release.
“But Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon’s characters will have to deal with both in a New Year’s Eve from hell. Together with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, it’ll hopefully prove the perfect New Year’s Day tonic.”
Giving a bit more detail, an episode synopsis reads:
Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.
The trailer for the special, which aired following the series thirteen finale, finds the cast trapped in ELF storage and stuck in a terrifying time loop with the Daleks. Will the gang manage to avoid extermination and escape the storage facility in time to see out New Year’s Day?
Altogether, it sounds like the pace won’t let up for the Doctor, Dan and Yaz even after they saved the universe from the Flux.
New Year’s resolution for the TARDIS team – try and take a few weeks off to relax. And stay away from Daleks. But that’s good advice all year round…
Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks comes to BBC One on New Year's Day.