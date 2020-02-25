However, BritBox users were faced with large gaps in the previously complete collection yesterday (24th February) and were quick to voice their frustration on social media.

The first three seasons of classic Doctor Who were removed from the service, along with stories from the fifth and sixth, all of eight and 10, all but one story from the 11th, the entirety of 18-20, 22 and 23 and some stories from season 24.

However, after a short hiatus, these stories have all now been restored and are available to stream once again.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, a BritBox spokesperson explained: "Due to an unforeseen technical issue, some Doctor Who episodes were temporarily absent from BritBox on the evening of the 24th February. These have now been restored to the platform."

So you can now stream Planet of the Daleks, The Ark in Space, Enlightenment, Remembrance of the Daleks and many more stories to your heart's content.

It's good news all round for Doctor Who fans today, with BBC Drama Controller Piers Wenger insisting that there are no current plans to rest the modern series.

"I think we’re a very long way from wanting to rest it," Wenger said. "It’s an incredibly important show for younger audiences, still watched by families in a world where there are fewer and fewer shows that have the power to do that, so it will always be an important show for us."