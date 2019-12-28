In total, 627 episodes of the sci-fi series from its origin in 1963 to its initial cancellation in 1989 were added to BritBox on Boxing Day, quickly making a huge impression on its subscriber base.

"We are so glad that subscribers are enjoying our fantastic Doctor Who Classic collection; the first of its kind available to stream in the UK," said Reemah Sakaan, group launch director for ITV SVOD. "There has never been a better reason to miss a few nights’ sleep!"

The collection includes special episodes that are treasured by die-hard fans, including the unaired original pilot, an HD version of Jon Pertwee’s Spearhead from Space, as well as animated versions of certain 'lost' episodes.

BritBox launched in the UK in November as a collaborative effort between broadcasters ITV and the BBC, bringing together some of the most popular content from both for a monthly price of £5.99.

Fans on Twitter were abuzz with reactions about Who's arrival to the fledgling streamer...

