On Sunday, Twitter user ‏@sturdyAlex demanded “Why is yesterday's Doctor Who not available on BBC iPlayer? WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO ME AUNTIE?” while just this morning @ himynamesnikkay again asked "Why is doctor who still not on iplayer???" (For those not familiar with text speak, three question marks is really quite serious).

Complaints elicited a brief response from iPlayer: "We can confirm that both the standard definition and high definition versions of the Doctor Who episode entitled ‘Dinosaurs on a Spaceship' are currently available on BBC iPlayer," it said.

"We are investigating reports that this edition is not presently available on Games Consoles, mobile and tablet devices."

Doctor Who is one of iPlayer's most downloaded shows. In April 2011, during season six, it was the most requested show on the service, while the following month it was one of two series that dominated the top ten.

And the irony that a futuristic sci-fi show has been the victim of failing new technology is unlikely to be lost on Doctor Who fans.