He said: "There's one scene we deliberately cut at the end of The Devil's Chord, actually, because they run onto the rooftop and there was a scene where the Doctor said, 'Oh, time's gonna go crazy now, music is flooding back in, and everything's gonna be strange for 10 minutes' to kind of explain why they burst into song."

The scene was shot, but when they watched it back it was decided it was "boring" to explain "why you burst into song".

Davies added: "Why explain why you burst into song? Just burst into song! So I think that scene possibly would've made a lot of people happy. I'm really glad we took it out! It's only 20 seconds of dialogue, it was nothing. I can't think of anything else that we cut."

Shirley Ballas, Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Johannes Radebe in Doctor Who.

As fans reflect on the eight episodes of season 14, they can look forward to another on the horizon in the form of a Christmas special, and it's set to be one of the "maddest" festive episodes yet.

Speaking in a behind the scenes video on YouTube for Empire of Death, Davies said: "Now the Doctor voyages forward, and guess what always happens to the Doctor every so often – Christmas! Here comes Christmas.

"I can't give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it's mad, it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone."

