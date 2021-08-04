David Tennant to face Derek Jacobi’s Master in new Doctor Who story 15 years after their TV face-off

Sir Derek Jacobi returns as The Master in a brand-new box set of Doctor Who audio adventures due for release in June 2022.

Serving as the protagonist in the Big Finish Productions-helmed series, he reprises his standout role in 2007 episode Utopia, where he played the unassuming “Professor Yana” 15 years ago.

By the end of the episode, he was revealed to be The Master, hidden in plain sight, before regenerating into John Simm’s incarnation.

Tennant, who we all know served as the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010, spoke about his guest-starring in the last of four new and exciting episodes.

“One of the joys of these Big Finish stories is that any little corner of the Doctor Who universe can be re-explored – and what a treat to get to do a story with Derek! There’s something so vivid in those moments when Derek became the Master on TV. It feels very natural that that character should be expanded and have all these stories to tell because there was so much going on there.”

Producer Scott Handcock added: “Self-Defence has been a thrill to pull together. We have four brilliant scripts from Lou Morgan, Una McCormack, Lizbeth Myles and Lizzie Hopley and an incredible guest cast across the stories – plus the Tenth Doctor himself getting propelled back into the Time War for the box set’s conclusion!”

Big Finish listeners can save money by ordering a bundle of both The War Master: Self-Defence and the as-yet-untitled eighth series for £48 as collector’s edition CD box sets or £39 as digital downloads.

The War Master: Self-Defence is now available for pre-order as a collector’s edition four-disc box set (on CD at £24.99) and as a digital download (at £19.99), exclusively from Big Finish.