Each "part" contains four one-episode adventures, making up an exciting "mini-season" for Peter Davison's fifth Doctor as he is caught up in the Time War and once again battles old foes the Daleks.

Each of the stories was recorded remotely during lockdown with a small "rep company" of actors including Doctor Who TV series veterans Dervla Kirwan and Anjli Mohindra, Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker and Nicholas Briggs as the voice of the Daleks.

Producer David Richardson said: "Necessity really is the mother of invention. In the very early days of lockdown, we knew we would have to adapt some of our plans for the Monthly Adventures range. What we needed were two releases that could be achieved with one Doctor and four guest cast members, recording remotely in a block. When you have a brief like that, it’s not at all restricting - it forces you to do something different, something bold, something fun.

Doctor Who: Shadow of the Daleks – Part 1 Big Finish

"So what we have in Shadow of the Daleks Parts 1 and 2 are eight half-hour stories, in which the Doctor lands in different times, different places... and keeps meeting the same faces, but as different people. The mystery is heightened by the oblique appearances of Daleks. And not only that - these are Time War-era Daleks!

"And so we had a lot of fun with these stories - weaving them together, pushing in different directions, and getting to play with the audacious concept. And Peter Davison really enjoyed it - we had a fantastic and esteemed guest cast, and by the end of recording it was almost like we were at the studio together, sipping coffee in the green room and chatting like old friends."

Doctor Who: Shadow of the Daleks – Part 2 Big Finish

Shadow of the Daleks: Part 1 – due for release in October – will comprise the following stories: Aimed at the Body by James Kettle, Lightspeed by Jonathan Morris, The Bookshop at the End of the World by Simon Guerrier, and Interlude by Dan Starkey.

The stories making up Part 2 – out in November – are: The Echo Chamber by Jonathan Barnes, Towards Zero by Roland Moore, Castle Hydra by Lizzie Hopley, and Effect and Cause by John Dorney.

Doctor Who: Shadow of the Daleks Parts 1 and 2 are now available to pre-order as collector's edition box sets (on CD at £14.99 each) and as digital downloads (at £12.99 each) from the Big Finish website.

