In its place will be a regular rotation of releases, with each the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Doctors each starring in their own box sets of adventures throughout the year.

The change has been made in an effort to make Big Finish's Doctor Who output more accessible to newcomers.

Big Finish chairman and executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery said: "One comment we hear more often from new listeners is that they find it hard to know where to begin with our back catalogue of Doctor Who adventures. This change to our release schedule will make it easier for people to start. With a range for each Doctor, there will be a natural 'stepping on point' for fans."

Creative director and executive producer Nicholas Briggs added: "As well as making our ranges much less confusing for Big Finish beginners, these changes will allow us more exciting new possibilities and creative freedom.

"By freeing the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Doctors from the constrictions of the Monthly Adventures schedule, and giving them their own distinct ranges, we will be able to introduce more surprising cast combinations, different story lengths, and more story arcs."

Colin Baker and Bonnie Langford recording for Big Finish

Hinting at stories still to come, Senior Producer David Richardson said: "There are so many exciting new directions ahead. Where did the First Doctor and Dodo go next after leaving the planet of The Savages? What happened to the Second Doctor after The War Games? What new adventures await the Third Doctor and Sarah Jane Smith? What happened on the Seventh Doctor’s Last Day? The adventures are only just beginning..."

Big Finish will be offering customers a range of different subscription offers to allow them to complete their Monthly Adventures collection, with a three-release CD / download subscription to be made available starting from release number #271, #272 or #273, priced at £32.50 for collector’s edition CDs and £27.50 for downloads.

