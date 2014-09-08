Start shooting Dr Who Xmas Special tomorrow. Will surface again in four weeks. Fingers crossed all goes according to plan... — paul wilmshurst (@PootleFly) September 7, 2014

What exactly that plan entails we don't yet know. The episode will be penned, of course, by showrunner Steven Moffat and rumours abound that it will see the departure of Coleman's companion Clara Oswald (although Capaldi has suggested she might not even make it that far). Other than that, details are scarce.

One thing's for sure, though – if you want to avoid spoilers, it's probably worth doing your shopping somewhere other than Cardiff town centre for the next couple of weeks...