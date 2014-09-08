Doctor Who Christmas special begins filming in Cardiff
It's Peter Capaldi's first festive Doctor Who adventure, it might just be Jenna Coleman's last ever episode – and filming on it begins today...
Yes, production on the as-yet-untitled Doctor Who Christmas special is now under way in Cardiff, as confirmed by director Paul Wilmshurst via Twitter.
Start shooting Dr Who Xmas Special tomorrow. Will surface again in four weeks. Fingers crossed all goes according to plan...
What exactly that plan entails we don't yet know. The episode will be penned, of course, by showrunner Steven Moffat and rumours abound that it will see the departure of Coleman's companion Clara Oswald (although Capaldi has suggested she might not even make it that far). Other than that, details are scarce.
One thing's for sure, though – if you want to avoid spoilers, it's probably worth doing your shopping somewhere other than Cardiff town centre for the next couple of weeks...