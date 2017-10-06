The pieces will be shown after the special itself, Twice Upon a Time, which – as you definitely know by now – will feature Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor coming face-to-face with David Bradley's First Doctor. Plus, former companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) will make an appearance, as will Mark Gatiss, playing "The Captain" (a mysterious character we have a few thoughts about).

Tickets for the US screenings are available here.

If, when and how these bonus features will be available to UK audiences remains to be seen. RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC and is awaiting a response, so we'll let you know as soon as we do.

Doctor Who will return this Christmas on BBC1