Doctor Who Christmas special to air in US cinemas with a Steven Moffat and Peter Capaldi retrospective
Plus, audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Twelfth Doctor's last episode
Don’t mean to pressure you Whovians, but you should definitely cut your family festivities short this year and travel to a US Who cinema screening. The upcoming Christmas special will be shown in American theatres on 27th December, alongside some bonus features.
These include a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the special, and a retrospective of lead Peter Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat, both of whom are leaving the sci-fi series this year.
The pieces will be shown after the special itself, Twice Upon a Time, which – as you definitely know by now – will feature Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor coming face-to-face with David Bradley's First Doctor. Plus, former companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) will make an appearance, as will Mark Gatiss, playing "The Captain" (a mysterious character we have a few thoughts about).
Tickets for the US screenings are available here.
If, when and how these bonus features will be available to UK audiences remains to be seen. RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC and is awaiting a response, so we'll let you know as soon as we do.
More like this
Doctor Who will return this Christmas on BBC1