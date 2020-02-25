After being told he’s “strange” by Julie Graham’s Ravio, Graham retorts “Excuse me I’m the dor-I’m the most normal bloke you’re ever gonna meet!”

A characteristic bit of stuttering indignation? Probably – but some fans are now wondering whether Graham was about to say something else, specifically “Excuse me – I’m the Doctor!” Yes, really.

In other words, these fans are wondering whether Graham is (like Jo Martin’s Ruth in episode five and possibly the mysterious Brendan) an incarnation of the Doctor in disguise, turned to human using a chameleon arch and unknowingly travelling with his future self.

This might sound strange and unbelievable (because it is) – but plenty of fans are convinced, so who’s to say they’re wrong? After all, there has been a running joke this year that various people (most notably Stephen Fry’s C and John Barrowman’s Jack Harkness) mistake Graham for the Doctor when they encounter him in the series. What if this was a clue all along that Graham wasn’t what he seemed?

And based on this, who knows who else could be a secret Time Lord? Is Yaz the Rani? Is Ryan the Corsair reloaded? Was Grace secretly the Master all along? Will Salad Man be sensationally unmasked as the new Rassilon? It’s all up for grabs!

Unless, of course, this was just a little stutter from Bradley Walsh that made it to air. But that’s not as much fun to speculate about.

Doctor Who: The Timeless Children airs on BBC One at 6:50pm on Sunday 1st March