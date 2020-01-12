“I’m not on social media, I don’t read press coverage and I don’t read reviews,” Chibnall told Doctor Who Magazine.

“The one thing you can say about every series of Doctor Who that’s ever been made is that some people liked it, some people didn’t. That will be true forever.

“What you have to do is make the show you believe in, hope that it connects, then go home. If we allow other things in then we’re not making our vision.

“In terms of external opinions, it’s not a democracy,” he added. “We make the show we want to make.”

Writer Chris Chibnall, actors Mandip Gill, Jodie Whittaker and Tosin Cole at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 (Getty)

In other words, if Chibnall and his team listened to every single critic, complaining tweet or longheld fan wish, they’d end up making some nightmarish Frankenstein of a show that would please nobody. And at this stage, Chibnall says he knows when to let go of worrying about all that.

“I love this job, I really enjoy it, and I know what I want to do with it,” he said.

“One thing I’ve learned about showrunning down the years is that you can only control what you can control. There are lots of things you can’t control, so try not to worry about them.”

Sadly, this means Chris Chibnall definitely never read this piece or any others like it, but hey – we can live with that.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays