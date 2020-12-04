“There will be some big shocks, there will be some tears shed, there will be some hearts broken,” John Barrowman, who plays Captain Jack Harkness, told Radio Times.

“There will be smiles on people's faces. So you're gonna get everything, the gamut, the rollercoaster of emotions in this episode, in the special.”

“People are going to be surprised,” agreed departing companion Bradley Walsh, who plays Graham. “There's gonna be a surprise, or a couple of surprises.

“You'll get to the point where people will be like ‘oh wow, I didn't realise that's going on.’ It’s surprising, spectacular, and heartwarming.”

Big twists? Shock moments? In a massive Doctor Who episode? How could we have possibly foreseen it?

…oh yes, right. After a series where the biggest rug-pull came halfway through in an episode we thought was about the Judoon, we probably should have seen this coming.

“I mean, wouldn't you all be a bit disappointed if there weren't some surprises?” Jodie Whittaker laughed.

“Do you know what, it's a very calm one...we've gone in a completely different direction!” she joked.

“No, it's massive, and I feel as if it takes us all on very individual journeys.”

New Daleks, tearful character exits and decades-awaited fan-favourite returns? Already old news. Time to speculate pointlessly about what else we can expect from Doctor Who this year…

For more interviews with the Doctor Who cast, the Radio Times Double Christmas issue is on sale from Saturday 5th December in some markets, and nationwide from Tuesday 8th December.

The Doctor Who Christmas special comes to BBC One at 6:45pm on New Year’s Day. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.