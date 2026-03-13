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Inside the incredible recovery of two missing Doctor Who episodes – archive expert "optimistic" more will be found
After two previously missing Doctor Who episodes were found this week, former BBC archive selector Sue Malden breaks down what led to the recovery.
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Published: Friday, 13 March 2026 at 2:21 pm
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