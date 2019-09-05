Whittaker will be up against BAFTA winner Sian Gibson for Peter Kay’s Car Share, first-time nominee Gabrielle Creevey for In My Skin, and Eiry Thomas from Enid a Lucy.

Meanwhile the four nominees in the Television Drama category this year – Doctor Who, Enid a Lucy, In My Skin and On the Edge: Through the Gates — all strongly feature female-led storylines.

Whittaker and her Doctor Who team are currently filming for the new series, and it’s set to be quite a long wait until we’ll see more episodes on the BBC — although we do know that the rhino-like alien thugs the Judoon (created by former showrunner Russell T Davies) are set to return to the series in 2020.

