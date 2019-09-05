Doctor Who and Jodie Whittaker nominated for Welsh Baftas
The latest season of the sci-fi series has picked up four nominations, including Best Actress for Whittaker
The latest series of Doctor Who, which starred Broadchurch's Jodie Whittaker as the time-travelling, two-hearted alien, has picked up four nominations for Welsh Baftas, the Cymru Awards.
The BBC sci-fi series has been nominated in the categories of: Best Actress, in a first nomination for Whittaker; Production Design for Arwel Wyn Jones, who receives his seventh nomination; for Special and Visual Effects; and for Television Drama.
Whittaker will be up against BAFTA winner Sian Gibson for Peter Kay’s Car Share, first-time nominee Gabrielle Creevey for In My Skin, and Eiry Thomas from Enid a Lucy.
Meanwhile the four nominees in the Television Drama category this year – Doctor Who, Enid a Lucy, In My Skin and On the Edge: Through the Gates — all strongly feature female-led storylines.
Whittaker and her Doctor Who team are currently filming for the new series, and it’s set to be quite a long wait until we’ll see more episodes on the BBC — although we do know that the rhino-like alien thugs the Judoon (created by former showrunner Russell T Davies) are set to return to the series in 2020.