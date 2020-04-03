The video checks in with Amelia as a young girl some time after she meets Smith's Eleventh Doctor (an interaction that forms the first part of the Eleventh Hour before he accidentally jumps forward in time), with Blackwood narrating pages from her character’s “diary” that deal with her hopes the Doctor will return, her friends and her future husband Rory.

Brought to life by illustrations from Sophie Iles and produced by Doctor Who Lockdown watchalong organiser Emily Cook, the new video is definitely one of the sweetest pieces of Who material we’ve seen in a while, and adds new depths to Blackwood’s portrayal of the younger Amy Pond.

And given that this diary entry is somehow set both before, after and during Doctor Who stories (note the appearance of blindfolded Rory and future River Song “Mels”), it couldn’t feel more appropriate as part of Moffat’s time-bending era at the head of the show.

Now, if you’ve watched it you’re in the perfect frame of mind to rewatch The Eleventh Hour. If you’re curious, here’s what we thought of it…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021