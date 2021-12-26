Doctor Who star teases “adventurous, quirky and heartwarming” Eve of the Daleks

BBC One’s Doctor Who returns to our screens on New Year’s Day and while we don’t know much about the upcoming special, guest star Adjani Salmon has revealed that fans can expect an “adventurous, quirky and heartwarming” episode.

Adjani Salmon, who is best known for starring in his BBC Three miniseries Dreaming Whilst Black, will make his Doctor Who debut in Eve of the Daleks as Nick, the friend and customer of storage unit owner Sarah (Aisling Bea).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Salmon teased the upcoming episode and his “lovesick” character.

“I guess it kind of starts off with Nick as an introverted, kind of lovesick guy, who’s really just trying to say: ‘This year will be better.’

“He’s planning to tell Sarah, which is Aisling Bea’s character, how he feels, and ask her out. To build up that courage, just to see, you know, will it be this time?” he added. “But I guess the Doctor shows up, and there’s chaos.”

“It is a weird, little romcom with Daleks, which is fun. I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.'”

The episode’s director, Annette Laufer, added that fans can expect Eve of the Daleks to be a “very Doctor Who episode”.

“It has all the elements of the fun, the comedy, the fear, the threat, the excitement, the action. And I think they’ll come away really excited by having, again, a standalone episode as well, so that they can see it right to the end.”

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

To hear more from Adjani and Annetta, check out upcoming episodes of the Radio Times Doctor Who podcast.

