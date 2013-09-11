Each poster features the same image – the Eleventh and Tenth Doctors back to back, while between them John Hurt's previously unknown incarnation of the Time Lord strides away from exploding Daleks, a collapsing Tardis and, intriguingly, the words Bad Wolf...

Two of the posters also confirm – no surprise here – that both companions Billie Piper and Jenna Coleman will be involved in the story.

See the three (slightly) different versions below (and click to enlarge).

More like this

There's this clean version...

...a landscape version, featuring the stars' names, including companions Billie Piper and Jenna Coleman, and the historic date on which the episode will air...

...and a portrait version with the same information.

The Day of the Doctor will be supported by a raft of 50th anniversary programmes as revealed by the BBC yesterday.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes