And of course, the news of Spider-Man’s big Disneyland opening could come as a surprise for many fans, with the shock news that Spider-Man will be leaving the House of Mouse’s Marvel stable dominating headlines for the past few weeks.

However, there is a simple explanation. While Sony owns the movie rights to Spider-Man, and only shared the character with Disney/Marvel for the last few years until negotiations for a new deal recently broke down, Disney do still have the merchandising and comic-book rights for Spider-Man in general.

Accordingly, it appears that this Spider-Man won’t specifically be the canonical, MCU/Tom Holland version of the character – rather, it’ll be a generic version of Spider-Man that Disney are allowed to use in this particular context, even if they’re not allowed to use him in movies.

And even if Spidey never returns to the MCU, it looks like he’ll be sticking around at Disneyland.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Vice president of Walt Disney Imagineering David Wilson said that Spider-Man is here to stay in the parks as "one of the most popular Marvel characters".

In other words, no matter what happens in the grand Marvel/Sony stand-off, a Disney version of Spider-Man will still exist at some point in the future. Clearly you can’t keep a good mouse down.

Additional reporting by Jo-Anne Rowney

The Avengers Campus area will open in Disneyland Paris in 2021