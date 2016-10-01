Remember that moment when Missy shoves Clara into a hole to see how deep it is...

...and after waiting for the crunch at the bottom decides, "About 20 feet"?

Well if that's true, Clara would have been falling at a suspiciously slow rate, which would either mean the gravity on Skaro was so weak that its inhabitants would be floating, not walking (or, if you're a Dalek gliding), or Missy got her sums wrong (please don't tell her we said that).

Suffocatedwallaby demonstrates this as a result of calculating what the gravity on Skaro would be like if Missy had been right. Full explanation here if you can handle it...

In summary: