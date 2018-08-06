In the original Marvel comic books, Bullseye is a psychopathic assassin with a particular vendetta against Daredevil. There were hints that he might be making an appearance in the series when his calling card, an Ace of Spades, was spotted by eagle-eyed fans at the end of the last season.

So does this photo confirm that Bethel will star as the villain? Is his role as an FBI agent just a cover story? Or does Bethel and Cox's trainer just like to tease fanboys and girls?

Our money's on the former but respect if it turns out to be the latter.

Bethel wouldn’t be the first person to play the villain on screen. Colin Farrell starred as Bullseye in the 2003 live-action Daredevil movie with Ben Affleck. Farrell’s character didn’t wear Bullseye's traditional spandex suit (instead opting for a crosshair scar on his forehead), but, like the comics, he still had the ability to turn almost any object into a lethal projectile.

And although Farrell’s Bullseye was criticised when that film was released, the introduction of the classic comic character to the TV show should make Daredevil's next season – dare we say it – impossible to miss.