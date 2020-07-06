RadioTimes.com has since confirmed that the show's writing team are indeed beginning to work on scripts, though filming remains contingent on meeting certain guidelines, with the BBC continuing to review all productions on a case by case basis based on advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

Launching late last year, The Demon Headmaster was a follow-up to the popular '90s kids series starring Terrence Hardiman as the wicked villain with hypnotic powers, with Nicholas Gleaves now stepping in to play the character.

Hardiman, though, made a cameo in the 10th and final episode, telling RadioTimes.com, "I was allowed to do the same looks, and the same vocal things that I did originally. But it’s peculiar how quickly it came back to me."

Terrence Hardiman and his successor Nicholas Gleaves in the new Demon Headmaster series BBC

The revival series was based on the book Total Control by original Demon Headmaster author Gillian Cross, with showrunner Emma Reeves revealing in November that she and her writing team had pitched a second series to CBBC, one which would continue to use elements from Total Control as well as adapt parts of Cross’ sequel book Mortal Danger.

"We’re very much thinking ‘What happens to these characters next?’ and taking some elements of Mortal Danger and also just seeing what else might happen," Reeves explained.

It remains to be seen exactly how the Headmaster will rise again after his defeat at the hands of schoolgirl Lizzie Warren (Ellie Botterill) and her friends, but Gleaves also insisted at the time that he'd "love to" continue playing the character, saying "He’s a bit like that Terminator that won’t die – he gets back up again!"

The first series of The Demon Headmaster is available now on BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide