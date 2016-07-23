David Tennant to guest star in Family Guy as the Tenth Doctor
In a segment called “Doctor Who Farted?”, believe it or not
Of all the weird and wonderful news from San Diego Comic-con this year, this is perhaps the oddest – David Tennant is to reprise his role as the Tenth Doctor from Doctor Who for an upcoming episode of Family Guy.
Now, we shouldn’t get too excited – it seems like the cameo is only for a brief cutaway gag – but it’s certainly a cool guest role for the actor, who apparently crops up for an appearance in a fictional version of his old sci-fi series called “Doctor Who farted?”, as seen at 1 minute 5 seconds in the sizzle reel below.
Perhaps it’s not QUITE the Tenth Doctor return some fans were hoping for, but hey – we’re sure it’s bound to be a gas.
Family Guy returns to US TV this September, and will air in the UK at a later date.