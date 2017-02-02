Not only does Colman have Tennant’s backing, but the Peep Show actress is close to new Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, who is also the creator of ITV’s Broadchurch.

Tennant joked: “If the two of them have been having top secret discussions behind my back I will be furious.”

The Jessica Jones actor – who was previously voted the nation’s favourite Doctor of all time – went on to say that although fans of the show would be sad about Peter Capaldi’s departure, they would also welcome a regeneration:

“People who know the show and love the show get very attached to actors in the role but are also excited about change and renewal and that’s how the show has managed to keep going over the years.”

Tennant’s pick for the new doctor comes after Capaldi himself put forward Harry Potter actress Frances de la Tour for the role, and Paul McGann suggested Hollywood star Tilda Swinton could play Gallifrey’s finest.

The Time Lords have spoken: the next Doctor should be a woman.