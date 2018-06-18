Asked what his house was during a Q&A panel at Denver Comic Con, David replied: "I played a baddie so I’m in Slytherin, right?

"Although again, not a straightforward baddie," he rushed to add. "He was struggling through some issues. I have to keep saying that..."

We're not sure we'd define "issues" as disguising yourself as a one-eyed Hogwarts professor and terrorising poor Harry Potter. But still.

The 47-year-old actor was also asked whether he was still star-struck by anyone. After mentioning Julie Andrews and Billy Connolly, he cited Maggie Smith – who starred in the Harry Potter films as Professor McGonagall – as an actor he was originally nervous to meet.

"When I first worked with Maggie Smith...she’s quite an intimidating presence, she was Laurence Olivier’s Desdemona [in 1965 film Othello] – she goes way back. She’s proper.

"And I remember being a little bit nervous of her and then just completely falling in love with her. She’s great. And there’s nothing more delicious than Maggie Smith in a witch’s hat. Nothing better."

We couldn't agree more.