A pregnant woman and her partner had the opportunity to meet Tennant in New Orleans, where they surprised him with an envelope. "It has the sex of our baby in," the father told him. "We don't know."

"He's telling us the sex of our baby," the mother confirmed. And even more: the Doctor Who star should say "allons-y" if it was a girl, "bad wolf" if it was a boy.

Once he got into the idea, Tennant was extremely excited.

And it was... "ALLONS-Y!!"

It's hard to tell who was more delighted: Tennant or the actual parents.